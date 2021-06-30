Had productive talks on supporting vulnerable societies: Jaishankar after meeting World Food Programme chief

Brindisi [Itlay], June 30 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday thanked the UN World Food Programme's Executive Director, David Beasley for co-hosting the Ministerial in Italy stating that discussions between India and the world body to support vulnerable societies globally was productive.



"Thank World Food Programme chief David Beasley for co-hosting the Ministerial in Brindisi today. Our discussions on working together to support vulnerable societies globally was productive," Jaishankar tweeted.

Jaishankar, who is in Italy for G20 foreign ministers meeting also appreciated the UN chief's deep interest in India's food-focussed safety net.

"Appreciate his deep interest in our food-focussed safety net. A stronger India-UN World Food Programme partnership can truly help the world," he added.

Meanwhile, speaking at the G20 ministerial event on humanitarian assistance in Brindisi WFP chief David Beasley said world leaders must step up to help countries who have been hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

"As I just explained at the #G20 Ministerial event on Humanitarian Assistance in #Brindisi, we have a window of opportunity to prevent famine, mass migration & destabilization," he tweeted.

"Together we have the expertise & capacity to save lives. BUT, we need the resources to do it," he said.

The WFP is appealing for $6 billion to help 41 million people it says are on the edge of famine in 43 countries.

The G20 is an inter-governmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union.

Italy holds the Presidency of the G20 at present. The Foreign Affairs Ministers' meeting is one of the ministerial meetings organised as part of the G20 Leaders Summit 2021. (ANI)

