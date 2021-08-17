Haiti declare national mourning for victims of earthquake

Port-au-Prince [Haiti], August 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has announced a three-day mourning period for the victims of the Saturday earthquake in the country, which killed over 1,400 people.



"The country is facing a catastrophe that has caused plenty of suffering, and starting tomorrow we decided to declare a three-day national mourning," Henry said on Monday.

The prime minister called for solidarity as Haiti is currently in a very precarious position -- the natural disaster struck the country a month after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

On Tuesday, the government will engage in a dialogue with the political establishment, businesses, civil society and diaspora in order to determine a way out of the current humanitarian crisis.

The island nation was hit by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake last Saturday, which killed at least 1,419 people and injured almost 7,000. (ANI/Sputnik)

