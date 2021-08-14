Haiti earthquake: Death toll rises to 227

Port-au-Prince [Haiti], August 15 (ANI): The death toll from a powerful earthquake that hit Haiti on Saturday, rose to 227, according to the country's civil protection service.



Hundreds of people are wounded and disappeared in wake of the earthquake, Sputnik reported.

"The first interventions, carried out by both professional rescuers and members of the population, made it possible to extract many people from the rubble. Hospitals continue to receive wounded", the civil protection service said.

The earthquake that measured 7.2 on the Richter scale, was about 10 kilometres deep and hit 12 kilometres northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud.

The World Health Organisation said that it stands in solidarity with the people of Haiti.

"We stand in solidarity with the people of #Haiti. WHO and @pahowho are working to assess health needs and to support emergency medical care," WHO tweeted.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry said the quake caused "enormous damage" to southern areas of the Caribbean country. He said all government resources available would be mobilised to help victims.

The quake resulted in the prime minister, Ariel Henry, declaring a state of emergency for one month. (ANI)