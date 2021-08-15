Haiti hit by new earthquake with 5.8 magnitude

Moscow [Russia], August 15 (ANI/Sputnik): A new 5.8 magnitude earthquake has hit Haiti, a day after a more powerful deadly tremor, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Sunday.



The earthquake was registered at 03:20 GMT, with the epicentre located 41 kilometres (25 miles) northwestern of the southern city of Les Cayes at a depth of 30 kilometres.

On Saturday, Haiti faced a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that left more than 300 people dead and over 1,800 more injured.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday expressed condolences to the people affected by a devastating earthquake in Haiti that killed over 300 people and injured several others. (ANI/Sputnik)

