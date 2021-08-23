Haiti quake toll reaches 2,207

Port-au-Prince, Aug 23 (IANS) The number of people killed by the massive 7.2-magnitude earthquake on August 14 in Haiti has increase to 2,207, with 344 others still missing, the country's civil protection agency reported.

The agency said on Twitter on Sunday that a week after the earthquake, which also left at least 12,268 injured, the number of damaged homes exceeded 77,000, while almost 53,000 were destroyed, reports Xinhua news agency.