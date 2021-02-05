HAL receives provisional certificate for indigenous Engine, Flight Display Unit from CEMILAC

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 5 (ANI): The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has received the provisional certificate of Engine and Flight Display Unit (EFDU) indigenously developed for Jaguar DARIN III fighter aircraft platform at Bandhan program during Aero India 2021, informed the HAL on Friday.



Director of Engineering and Research and Development Arup Chatterjee received the clearance certificate from Chief Executive of Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) V S Prasad.

"This development would not only lead to self-reliance but also enable HAL to develop further similar smart instrument display system and multi-function display for various aircraft platforms," Chairman and Managing Director of HAL R Madhavan said.

According to a press statement issued by HAL, the EFDU developed by Mission and Combat Systems R and D Centre (MCSRD&C) of HAL is a flight-critical system displaying engine fuel and flight parameters required for flying the aircraft.

"In case of failure of the primary flight display unit, EFDU provides necessary engine, fuel, hydraulics and navigation data required for get-you-home functionality on a single 4" X5" AM1 LCD display," it said.

The HAL said that the EFDU will replace an Imported Engine and Flight Instrument System Unit thereby giving a boost to the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. (ANI)

