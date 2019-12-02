Half a dozen MPs missing during Question Hour: RS Chairman

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Finding many members who had sought reply from concerned ministers but were themselves absent from the House, Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday cautioned them against repeating the same.

As many as six out of 15 MPs against whose names starred questions were listed were found absent during Question Hour.

"Hon'ble members, I am sorry, I have to make an observation. This is happening time and again. Fifteen starred questions, six were absent. After having asked the question if they are absent, it is a sorry state of affairs," Naidu said.

Terming it as a serious matter, the House Chairman said that those seeking oral replies should be present at the time Ministers answer them. Naidu had earlier also pulled up MPs for their conduct in the House. Not many days ago, he advised members to not display any objects during discussions or speech. He has on many occasions advised the members to not speak out of turn or without permission of the Chair. nk/in