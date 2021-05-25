Half of adults in LA County fully vaccinated

The local public health authority said in a press release that as of May 21, 50 per cent of the county's residents aged 16 and over and 72 per cent of seniors aged 65 and older were fully vaccinated, Xinhua news agency quoted the Department as saying on Monday.

Los Angeles, May 25 (IANS) Fifty per cent of residents aged 16 and over in Los Angeles County, the most populous in the US, have been fully vaccinated, the county's Department of Public Health announced.

It added that the fully vaccination rate among teenagers aged 16-19 and people aged 16-64 were 28 per cent and 46 per cent, respectively.

"As of May 21, more than 9,501,064 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to people across Los Angeles County. Of these, 5,520,397 were first doses and 3,980,667 were second doses," the Department said in a statement.

The achievement was a truly thrilling landmark, Barbara Ferrer, director of the Department, was quoted as saying.

As of Monday, 1,238,919 Covid-19 cases have been registered across the county with 24,175 related deaths

