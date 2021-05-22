'Half of Karachi' faces power outage as high tension transmission line tripped

Karachi [Pakistan], May 22 (ANI): Several areas of Karachi, the financial capital of Pakistan, faced a power outage on Saturday after a high-tension transmission line of 220 kV tripped.



The utility company responsible for the electricity supply in the city tweeted: "Power supply to parts of Karachi has been interrupted due to tripping of KE's 220 kV high tension line. Due to this, supply to associated grids has been affected."

The company later announced that the restoration efforts have already begun and are expected to be completed within one hour. Availability of generation supply is enabling restoration to progress swiftly.

MQM-P Senator Faisal Subzwari said "half of Karachi" was facing a power breakdown and called on the federal government to step up and offer relief, Dawn reported.

"There must be reasons but people suffering in this weather consider their excuses. Fed Govt must act to provide relief," he tweeted.

The last massive power breakdown took place less than five months ago, plunging the entire country into darkness.

The blackout was reported a little before midnight of January 10 by citizens on social media from across the country, including major urban centres such as Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore and Multan, as well as smaller towns and cities. (ANI)

