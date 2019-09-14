Hallmark of good governance is citizen satisfaction: Odisha CM interacts with 635 police officers

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said that the hallmark of good governance in the state is citizen satisfaction and underlined that all people should be treated with respect and not feel inconvenienced.

Patnaik said while interacting with 635 inspector-in-charge of police stations in Odisha.

The Chief Minister was apprising the police officers through video conferencing under the 'Mo Sarkar' scheme that will be launched from October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.Patnaik said that the police officers will be promoted for doing good work while strict action will be taken against erring officials."Mo Sarkar is an important transformative initiative of the 5Ts model of governance. The hallmark of good governance is citizen satisfaction. Thousands of people visit various police stations every day," he said.In a bid to ensure transparency in governance, the Odisha government had announced the 'Mo Sarkar' initiative during Independence Day celebrations in the state. The 5Ts model of governance includes technology, transparency, teamwork, transformation and time-laid."Citizens get inconvenienced when they get unsatisfactory responses at the police outpost level and police Station. If he or she is not satisfied, the person comes to the sub-divisional or district police. We want a transformation in this," he said.The Chief Minister stressed, "Under 'Mo Sarkar', the citizen will not chase us. We will follow up with the complainant as to how he was treated at the police station and how his complaint was dealt with."Patnaik said that the phone number of every petitioner visiting the police station will be recorded and available to everyone in the system -- starting from the Chief Minister to the Superintendent of Police.The Chief Minister said he will personally make ten phone calls every day from October 2."Based on the feedback, there will be a promotion to those police officers who are doing good work and action will be against those against those who are not," Patnaik warned.The programme, in its first phase, will be implemented for all police stations and district headquarters' hospitals and will later take up all other departments by March 5, 2020. (ANI)