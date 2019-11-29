Hallmarking mandatory for gold jewellery beginning Jan 2021: Ram Vilas Paswan

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Union Minister for Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday said that the Centre will make hallmarking compulsory for gold jewellery beginning January 15, 2021.



"The government will issue a notification on January 15, 2020, to make hallmarking mandatory for gold jewellery and it will come into force one year later, that is from January 15, 2021," Paswan told reporters here.

After the issue of the notification, it will become mandatory for the jewellers to register with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and sell only hallmark gold jewellery and artefacts beginning January 15, 2021. (ANI)