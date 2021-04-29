HAL's Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv demonstrates deck operations capabilities in ship-borne trials

The recently concluded ship-borne trials of Chennai coast in collaboration with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) also covered maintenance activities inside the hangar and on the deck, and hot refueling with engines running on the deck.Dhruv Mk III MR is equipped with the most modern and reliable Shakti engines and an advanced glass cockpit. HAL had recently delivered ALH Dhruv Mk III MR to Indian Coast Guard as part of its 16 ALH Contract.HAL Chairman-Managing Director R Madhavan said, "These trials have proven the capability of ALH Dhruv to carry out extended operations from ships. Some of the missions that were successfully executed were surveillance, search and rescue, antipollution to address oil spillage, etc. With the successful demonstration of these capabilities like blade folding, stowage, the helicopter is now ready to be fielded for operations."Moreover, the helicopter is equipped with the most modern surveillance radar that can detect and identify ships and boats up to a range of 120 nautical miles to enable the ICG in its duty to secure the nation from threats. Coupled with an electro-optical sensor that can closely monitor even the smallest of the vessels at distances as far as 30 nautical miles, ALH Dhruv will boost the capabilities of the ICG. (ANI)