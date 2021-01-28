'HAL's helicopter repair project in Goa on hold due to Covid'

Panaji, Jan 28 (IANS) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's helicopter repair and servicing project in Goa has been put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane told the state legislative assembly on Thursday.

In a written reply tabled during the ongoing winter session of the state legislative assembly, Rane also said that the project, once underway, would employ 150 people and that the Bengaluru-based HAL had already made an investment of Rs 10 crore for setting up the project.