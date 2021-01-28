'HAL's helicopter repair project in Goa on hold due to Covid'

Panaji, Jan 28 (IANS) Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's helicopter repair and servicing project in Goa has been put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane told the state legislative assembly on Thursday.
In a written reply tabled during the ongoing winter session of the state legislative assembly, Rane also said that the project, once underway, would employ 150 people and that the Bengaluru-based HAL had already made an investment of Rs 10 crore for setting up the project.
Rane said that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had been allotted a plot in North Goa's Honda Industrial Estate in 2017, but added that "the project is on hold by the project proponent due to Covid 19 pandemic".
He was responding to a question from Goa Forward party MLA Vijai Sardesai.
The helicopter maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility was first proposed in Goa when former Goa chief minister, late Manohar Parrikar was serving as the Union Defence Minister. The facility has been proposed as a joint venture between HAL and the Goa government's Economic Development Corporation.
