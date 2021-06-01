Hamas rejects linking Gaza reconstruction to prisoner swap

On Monday, Egyptian security chief Abbas Kamel arrived in the Gaza Strip through Erez Crossing point on the borders with Israel to hold talks with leaders of Palestinian factions, including the Hamas, reports Xinhua news agency.

Gaza, June 1 (IANS) The Palestinian Islamic Hamas movement has rejected linking the process of the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip with reaching a prisoner swap deal with Israel.

Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas leader, told reporters at the end of a meeting with Kamel that members of the group discussed with the Egyptian security delegation the ceasefire with Israel and the process of reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian sources, close to Hamas, told Xinhua that Kamel discussed with the movement's leader a possible prisoner swap deal with Israel.

The sources said that Kamel, who on Sunday met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Benny Gantz, carried an Israeli message that links between reconstruction and the missing Israelis in Gaza.

"In regards to the issue of prisoner exchange with the occupation (Israel), it is an independent subject and we will never accept linking it to the issue of reconstruction in the Gaza Strip," al-Hayya said.

Meanwhile, Moussa Abu Marzouk, deputy chief of Hamas abroad, said that the movement completely rejects linking the issue of reconstruction in the Gaza Strip with the issue of the release of the Israelis held in the enclave.

