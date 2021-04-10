Hamas slams Israel for rejecting ICC probe

Hamas spokesman in Gaza Hazem Qassem said in a statement on Friday that the refusal to cooperate with the ICC reflects the Israeli logic in dealing with the international agencies and resolutions, reports Xinhua news agency.

Gaza, April 10 (IANS) The Islamic Hamas movement has condemned Israel for refusing to cooperate with the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the investigation into the alleged war crimes in Palestine.

"Israel acts as if it is above the law, and it doesn't comply itself with the scope of accountability," Qassem said, adding that it's a test for international institutions "to enforce their decisions, achieve justice, and punish the criminals".

On Friday, the Palestinian government said that it would cooperate with the ICC, which will investigate alleged war crimes that were committed during the Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip in 2014.

The Foreign Ministry said Palestine, which is a member state of the ICC, will "fully cooperate with the court to achieve justice for the Palestinian people and hold Israel accountable for its crimes".

Israel on Thursday officially informed the Hague-based ICC that it does not recognize the its authority's launching of the investigation.

On March 3, ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced the investigation would be launched, which was later welcomed by the Palestinian government.

Israel, which is not a member of the court, has condemned the ICC's decision, accusing the court of "hypocrisy and anti-Semitism" and vowing to "fight for the truth".

