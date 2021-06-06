Hamas tunnels damaged by Israel renovated: Official

"Israel had only succeeded to destroy 3 per cent of Hamas tunnels and our fighters fixed them all," Sinwar said in a meeting on Saturday.

Gaza, June 6 (IANS) Yehya Sinwar, leader of the Islamic Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, said on that the tunnels damaged by Israeli fighter jets last month in the enclave were renovated.

During the tit-for-tat violence in the Gaza Strip that began on May 10, the Israeli Army claimed that it had "neutralised" an extensive tunnel system dug by the Palestinian Hamas militants in the besieged enclave.

According to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), the tunnels were built over five years and allowed Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, to move ammunition, fighters and food within the coastal strip.

The fighting finally ended on May 21 after an Egypt-brokered ceasefire took effect.

During the 11 days of fighting, more than 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis were killed.

Severe destruction was caused to the infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

