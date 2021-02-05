Hamid Ansari's book furthers Cong's anti-Modi agenda: Goa BJP

Panaji, Feb 5 (IANS) India's former Vice President M Hamid Ansari's biography merely furthers the Congress' agenda of anti-Modi hatred and he should "get himself examined" instead of writing books since he has grown old, Goa BJP spokesperson Urfan Mulla said on Friday.

"In the book 'Many a Happy Accident: Recollections of a Life', he said that the minorities in India are insecure. I condemn Ansari's statement about this secular country which has given him such an honour," Mulla told the media at state BJP headquarters here.