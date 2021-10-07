Hamid Karzai discuss women education in Afghanistan with UK PM's special envoy

Kabul [Islamabad] October 7 (ANI): Former President of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with UK Prime Minister's special envoy Simon Gass to discuss issues related to women education in Afghanistan.



During the call, both parties also held talks associated with health services and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.

"Former president Hamid Karzai in a telephonic conversation with UK Prime Minister's special envoy, Simon Gass, discussed health services, access of girls and women to education and work and humanitarian assistance, Karzai's office said in a statement," Tolo News said in a tweet.

The Taliban's return to power in August immediately sent chills through the country's higher education system, which over the past two decades had emphasized the improved educational opportunity for women and had been buoyed by hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign aid, reported The New York Times.

Last month, the Taliban leaders named an all-male cabinet while the new 'government' also prohibited women from returning to the workplace, citing 'security concerns'.

As the Taliban took control of Afghanistan once again after 20 years, experts believe that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the terrorist group regime.

The Taliban has also proposed a ban on coeducation.

In August, Taliban's officials in Herat province had ordered that girls will no longer be allowed to sit in the same classes as boys in universities, Khaama Press report. (ANI)

