Handicraft exhibition organised during Tulip show in J-K's Srinagar to promote local artisans' products

The beautiful exhibition cum sale organised by the Directorate of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir aims to attract more tourists to the Valley and to promote local handicrafts and handloom industry.The exhilarating beauty of the Tulip show compounded by the exquisite handicrafts of Kashmir creates a blessed feeling for the tourists here. Kashmir handicrafts including carpet, wood carving, shawls, crewel, embroidery, chain stitches, paper mache and willow wicker are popular all over the world for their uniqueness and great quality.Twenty-five stalls were installed by renowned artisans of the valley in the exhibition, most of them facing financial crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.Dr Shariq Iqbal Assistant Director Handicraft and Handloom said, " The Department conducts such exhibition all over the year in different parts of Kashmir. This time it coincided with the Tulip show. This a 14-day exhibition that displays different crafts in 25 stalls including one by the School of Design.""There are stalls by registered artisans who will get a larger market for their products. Handicraft is a part of Jammu and Kashmir's Identity," he further said.Ajaz Ahmad, an artisan cum staller said, "More of such exhibitions should be organised. Locals and tourists are coming here which gives us more opportunities to showcase our products and we have started getting benefits. Sales have increased and a lot of people are coming to the exhibition."Irshad, another artisan who runs a staller said that it is a very good initiative of the government, "Our sale is going up. More such programmes should be conducted. Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the purchasing power of people is less but we hope more people will come."Manisha, a tourist said," Such exhibitions are very helpful in informing the tourists about Kashmirs' culture and tradition. Thanks to the government. Embroideries work is exceptional."Another tourist Payal said, " The place, the craft and the people here are very beautiful. It feels very good. Wood carvings, shawls and carpets are the things I mainly saw. It is spring season, it is cold but not very cold. Tourists should not miss the chance to visit Kashmir during this season" (ANI)