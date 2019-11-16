Handle internal crisis instead of blaming YSRCP: Andhra minister slams TDP over allegations of luring MLAs

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): As more TDP leaders switch party, Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao on Saturday suggested that the Chandrababu Naidu-led party should handle its internal crisis on its own instead of blaming the YSRCP government.

"TDP should handle its internal crises on its own instead of blaming YSRCP. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not luring any TDP leaders but they are coming to us on their own. Chandrababu Naidu himself was a Congress leader who opportunistically moved to TDP," Rao said.He said that the TDP had lured 23 YSRCP MLAs during the previous assembly session, given minister berths to four of them and used them to attack the party."The two leaders now joining YSRCP were cheated by the TDP. The party is facing a leadership crisis as Nara Lokesh is not capable of handling the party. That is why secondary leadership is leaving the yellow brigade," he said.Most recently, TDP youth wing leader Devineni Avinash joined the YSRCP on November 14.Another leader, TDP MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan has announced that he would be quitting the TDP and extending support to YSRCP.TDP leaders are accusing the ruling-YSRCP of luring their leaders. (ANI)