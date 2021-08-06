Handling crime against women should be prime responsibility: MoS Nityanand to 144 new IPS probationers

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Friday advised 144 new Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers to deal with cases linked to crime against women as their "prime responsibility".



Also stressing that "active work towards community policing initiatives for better engagement with the people" should be focused areas, the Minister addressed the new recruits during the passing out parade of probationers of the IPS of the 72nd Batch at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad.

A total of 144 young IPS probationers including 33 women officers participated in the parade at the event.

Noting that crime against women and children remains a matter of concern in our society, the Minister said, "It should be your prime responsibility to deal with them."

Rai said he would like to urge that the officers train the men and women working under them on latest technologies, for at least one hundred hours every year, as unless they do not invest in the development of police personnel subordinate to them, they will not be able to get extraordinary results.

Mentioning that the country remains entangled in serious problems such as terrorism, insurgency, communalism, religious fundamentalism, Left Wing Extremism, cybercrime, the Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and citizens believe that the young officers of Indian Police Service will do the important job of saving this great nation and its citizens from these dangers.

Rai said, "The people want you to be the guardian of the law according to values such as justice, liberty, equality and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution of India."

"This will be possible only when you have fairness, integrity, humility, courage, commitment, teamwork and the ability to stand up for truth," he added.

"Your values, attitude, personality and conduct must be of the highest order if you want to emerge as a true police leader. Policing should bring transformational leadership as a result of your professional competencies developed by the Academy," the Minister said.

In the event, the Minister remembered those over 2,000 police personnel who lost their lives during the current COVID-19 pandemic, and expressed his respect for their commitment and dedication to duty.

A total of 34 foreign probationers including 10 from Nepal Police, 12 from Royal Bhutan Police, seven from Maldives Police Service and five from Mauritius Police Force also participated in the parade. (ANI)

