Handloom business hits roadblock due to floods in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): As the water level of Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi continues to rise, the business of handloom weavers has hit a roadblock.

"Our handloom machines are submerged in the floodwater. The water will take one month to subside. By then, we do not have any other means to earn our living," Ruksana Bibi, who owns a mill here, told ANI.



Another resident of the locality, Vaseem, echoed similar sentiments and said that he has suffered a huge loss due to floods.

"There are 700-800 machines in the area and all are in water. These are not working. Houses in the entire area are submerged in water," he rued.

Incessant rains have led to flooding in the area. Villages near the bank of Ganga river are partially submerged in water.

Last month, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the flood-affected areas in Varanasi. He had said that the relief and rescue operations are underway. (ANI)

