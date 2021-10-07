'Hanging crucifix not conversion': Madras HC directs SC status restoration

"The cancellation of the community certificate shows the degree of narrow-mindedness that the constitution does not encourage," said a division bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice M. Duraiswamy on Wednesday as they ordered the Ramanathapuram district administration to immediately restore the community certificate issued to the woman.

Noting that the certificate was canceled because the woman, who is also a doctor, married a Christian, and their children were recognised as members of the Christian community, the bench observed that there was no confusion in that the petitioner belongs to the Hindu Pallan community and that she was born to Hindu Pallan parents.

The court came out strongly against the counter affidavit filed by the Ramanathapuram district authorities who claimed that on their visit to her clinic, they had found a 'cross' hanging there and that they presumed that she had converted to Christianity. The judges said that the authorities were bringing in specious arguments and that the court would not agree to such a defense.

The court also said that if she would be visiting churches during Sunday masses along with her husband and children, this does not mean that she had converted to Christianity. It said that there was no suggestion in the affidavit that the woman had embraced Christianity as it set aside the order passed by the Ramanathapuram district collector in 2013.

