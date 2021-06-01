Hanoi airport suspends int'l arrivals

The suspension will last until at least June 7, while outbound flights will operate as normal, Xinhua news agency quoted the Authority as saying.

Hanoi, June 1 (IANS) The Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi on Tuesday suspended international arrivals, following the latest Covid-19 resurgence in the country, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam.

It also decided to extend the suspension of international flights at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, which was announced on May 27, by 10 days to June 14, according to Vietnam News Agency.

The decisions were based on directions of Vietnam's National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, the news agency said.

On May 25, Hanoi had already suspended the in-store services at restaurants, cafes, hair salons and other public venues until further notice.

Vietnam reported 153 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours Monday, raising the overall infection tally to 7,321, according to the Ministry of Health.

So far the country has recorded a total of 5,815 domestically transmitted cases, including 4,245 detected in the latest outbreak that started in late April, according to the Ministry.

As many as 3,030 patients have recovered, and around 150,500 people are being quarantined and monitored.

The death toll stood at 47.

--IANS

ksk/