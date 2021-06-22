Hanoi resumes in-store services of restaurants, salons

According to the circular released by the Hanoi Municipal People's Committee on Monday evening, in-store services of the venues can resume with strict prevention and control measures in place, reports Xinhua news agency.

Hanoi, June 22 (IANS) The Vietnamese capital Hanoi has allowed local restaurants, cafes and hair salons to reopen in-store services from Tuesday, as the latest wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the city has subsided, according to a government circular.

For instance, partitions must be set up between seats, and a minimum distance of one metremust be kept between each person.

The venues can only serve up to 50 per cent of their capacity and no more than 20 customers at the same time, and have to close before 9 p.m.

However, all bars, including local beer gardens, can still only provide takeaway services until further notice, the circular reads.

As Vietnam is fighting its worst wave of the pandemic that started in late April, Hanoi has been gradually enforcing suspension on non-essential businesses and services since April 29, with the suspension of the in-store services of restaurants, cafes and hair salons taking effect on May 25.

Hanoi has gone through seven consecutive days without recording any new local case, despite having recorded 465 since the start of the latest outbreak, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

--IANS

ksk/