Happy over Kartarpur corridor; will not allow water to Pak: Modi

At the same time, he said he was happy the Kartarpur corridor project, linking India with the historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, where Guru Nanak Dev breathed his last in Pakistan, is about to be completed.

"For 70 years, the water which belongs to India and the farmers of Haryana flowed to Pakistan. Modi will stop this water (from flowing into Pakistan) and bring it to your houses," the Prime Minister said in an election meeting, the second in two days, in Charki Dadri in Haryana.

He said the farmers of Haryana and Rajasthan have the rights over the water that is flowing to Pakistan and was not being stopped by earlier Indian governments.

"Modi aapki ladai ladega (Modi will fight your battle)," he assured the people at the rally.

In another rally in Kurukshetra, Modi said he was happy that the Kartarpur corridor project was about to be completed.

The Prime Minister said the whole country is preparing to celebrate the 550th 'Prakash Purb' celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev on November 9.

The country will celebrate the Prakash Purb in a grand manner. For this, the central government is making all efforts to celebrate the festival globally, he said.

The BJP has a clear mandate to take decisions in the national interest. "Whatever objections the Congress and its allies have, the BJP has a clear view that decisions will be taken for whatever is appropriate in the national interest."

"We are fortunate that we have got the chance to fix the political and strategic failure that happened seven decades ago, to some extent. The privilege of coming to the land of the Gita always brings me a pleasant experience."

On induction of Rafale fighter jets, Modi said on Dussehra the first Rafale fighter jet was handed over to India in France.

"Didn't it bring happiness to you? We are proud and happy that our country is becoming stronger but I don't know why Congress turns negative whenever the entire country is happy."

Earlier, the Prime Minister said Chinese President Xi Jinping during their informal summit in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, told him that he had watched the Aamir Khan-starrer "Dangal" "which showcased excellent performance of daughters of India".

"During my recent informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said to me that he had seen 'Dangal' which showcased excellent performance of daughters of India. I felt really proud of Haryana on hearing this," he added.

Two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist Babita Phogat, daughter of wrestling coach and Droncharaya award winner Mahavir Singh Phogat whose character was portrayed by Aamir Khan in the blockbuster movie, is contesting the October 21 Assembly polls from Dadri.

Praising Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Modi said: "'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign would not have been effective without the support of Haryana villages."

He slammed Congress leaders for spreading "lies" over Article 370.

"At a time when the country is hailing the decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, a few Congress leaders were spreading lies in the country and the world about it."

Modi dared the Congress by saying: "If you have guts, then say we will bring Article 370 (if we are voted to power)."

He said in Jammu and Kashmir the government is taking big decisions to safeguard human rights." I ask so called spokespersons of human rights of the Congress, what have you done for those mothers who offer 'namaz' for protection of their sons?"

Playing an emotional card, the Prime Minister said: "I don't come to Haryana for election rallies, I don't campaign for the BJP in Haryana, I don't ask for votes in Haryana. Haryana itself calls me. I can't stop myself from coming here. You have given me so much love."

Confident of his party's return to the second consecutive term, the Prime Minister in his 45-minute address said the BJP was going to form the government again in the state. He said this Diwali should be dedicated to "our daughters".

"We will have two types of Diwali this time. A 'diya' (earthen lamp) Diwali, and a 'kamal' (lotus) Diwali. We should dedicate this Diwali to our daughters and celebrate their achievements. It's clear, the BJP has decided to serve Haryana again, these people have decided to let BJP serve them," he added.

Haryana has been witnessing change due to a "double engine" of development, according to the Prime Minister.

"The double engine of Modi in Delhi and Manohar Lal Khattar in Haryana has resulted in unprecedented development of the state," he said.

Modi said the government in Haryana has abolished the transfer-posting industry. "This industry had its own rate card and its own methods. In this industry, corrupt leaders, as well as corrupt officials, earned much. Now this industry has collapsed as the transfer system has been made online."

Elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21 along with 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. The counting of votes is on October 24.