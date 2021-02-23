Happy that she got bail, says Disha Ravi's mother

"I am happy that she got bail. I don't know how to say thanks to all the people who supported her and came out for her," Manjula told reporters here.

Bengaluru, Feb 23 (IANS) Expressing happiness over a Delhi court granting bail to her daughter on Tuesday, climate change activist Disha Ravi's mother expressed her gratitude to all those who had supported her.

Family friend and lawyer R. Prasanna told IANS that he was very happy that she got bail.

Accused by Delhi Police of creating and spreading the "toolkit" linked to the farmers' protest against the new central agriculture laws, Disha was arrested by police from Bengaluru in February 13 and charged with sedition and conspiracy. She underwent questioning in police custody.

Hearing her bail plea on Tuesday, Delhi Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana called the evidence against her "scanty and sketchy".

"Considering 'scanty and sketchy' evidence on record, I do not find any palpable reason to breach rule of bail for a 22-year-old girl who has absolutely no criminal antecedents," the judge said.

Disha, who earlier this month told the court she had only edited two lines of the document and not created it, has said she only "wanted to support the farmers" in their campaign to get the controversial laws - which they say endangers their livelihoods - scrapped.

