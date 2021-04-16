'Happy to meet my family': CRPF jawan released by Naxals reaches home in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 16 (ANI): CRPF jawan Rakeshwar Singh Manhas, who was released by Naxals last week after being abducted by them during the Bijapur attack in Chhattisgarh, reached his home here on Friday.



"I am very happy that I am meeting my family today," Manhas, who was a part of the security force's elite CoBRA unit, said while speaking to the media. He was warmly welcomed by well-wishers, friends and family, who put garlands around his neck.

Manhas was abducted by Naxals during the Bijapur attack in Chhattisgarh on April 3 and was released on April 8.

After his release, Meenu, his wife had said, "Today is the happiest day of my life. I always remained hopeful of his return. I am very thankful to the government. His health condition is good."

Twenty-two security personnel had lost their lives while 31 sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out between security forces and Naxals along the Chhattisgarh's Sukma-Bijapur border after a party of jawans were ambushed by Naxals near Jonnaguda village. (ANI)

