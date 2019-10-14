Hapur: Three police personnel suspended after death of man in custody

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): Three police personnel were suspended on Monday following an accusation of police brutality by the relatives of an arrested accused who succumbed to his injuries earlier today.

The family of the deceased, Pradeep Kumar, who was a resident of Pilkhua, has alleged that he was called by police on Sunday and they only learned about his whereabouts after he was admitted at a hospital."When he reached the place where he was called by police personnel, he was assaulted by them and then taken to the police station. We went to the police station to enquire about him but were told that he was taken to GS Hospital for treatment," said a relative.The family was earlier today informed that Pradeep died after he was shifted to Meerut for treatment."Family of the deceased has alleged that the man died due to police brutality. Considering the gravity of the allegations, Superintendent of Police has suspended three officials. Post mortem is being done. Further investigation will be taken up after the PM report comes," Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Prashant Kumar told ANI on Monday.The relatives have demanded strict action in the case and are protesting against the incident."We are sitting outside the commissioner's office to demand justice for him. He died after police brutally assaulted him. We will sit here on an indefinite protest until strict action is taken in the matter," a relative of the deceased told reporters.Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)