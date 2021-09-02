Hardeep Puri highlights India's 'housing for all' initiative at UN body

New York [USA], September 2 (ANI): Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted India's "Housing for All" initiative at the second regular session of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) Executive Board.





"Since 2014, the Indian Government has unleashed the most comprehensive planned urbanized programme undertaken anywhere in the world. The 'Housing for All' programme is an example of the paradigm shift that has taken place," Puri said.



Puri said that India appreciates the partnership with UNOPS in housing, renewable energy, and development cooperation.

"UNOPS is a vital and valuable partner in India's journey towards sustainable economic growth. Impressed with tailored & specialized approach that UNOPS has adopted in India to provide technical and financial assistance," he added.



Building on success delivering quality services with increased efficiency, Grete Faremo, UNOPS Executive Director presented the new UNOPS Strategic Plan, 2022-2025. Grounded in lessons learned from COVID-19 and the climate emergency, it focuses on how the organization will elevate its support for national development priorities. The plan will help further strengthen national capacities to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement. This includes bridging the financing gap and reducing inequalities.



Faremo while speaking about its Sustainable Investments in Infrastructure and Innovation initiative emphasized the organization's growing focus on innovation, resilient construction technology and tailored public-private partnerships. A recent landmark investment deal to build a 250-megawatt solar farm with partners - including the Danish Investment Fund for Developing Countries - to bring clean energy to around half a million people in Rajasthan, Western India is just one example of this. (ANI)

