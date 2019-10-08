Hardeep Singh Puri, Anil Baijal lay foundation stones for various DDA projects

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal laid foundation stones for various Delhi Development Authority (DDA) projects in Sector 24 Golf Course Dwarka here on Monday.

"We laid foundation stones for nine projects in one hour here. Among these projects are a golf course, two sports complexes and some foot-over bridges," Puri said at the event.Baijal also addressed the gathering and said that the population of Delhi is increasing and there is a need for housing, offices and industries in the city."Infrastructure cannot be built at the same speed as immigration. Now, Delhi is in a condition to give an all-round development experience to the residents of the city. The national capital needs places dedicated to art and culture, beauty and parks for healthcare," he said.The city also needs non-polluting industries, he added."In the coming time, we will turn the sports centres in the city into 'centres of excellence' and train kids from a young age in various sports so they can bring medals for the country," Baijal said. (ANI)