Hardeep Singh Puri hands overs registry papers to 20 unauthorised colony residents of Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Amid allegations from AAP that the Centre is fooling the people of New Delhi, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri handed over registry documents and conveyance deeds to 20 persons living in unauthorised colonies in the national capital and added that the department had received applications for close to 60 thousand houses.

"Today we are giving registry documents to 20 persons of Delhi living in unauthorised colonies. Registration applications of 55-60 thousand people have reached the department due to which there are some issues of overloading on the servers. New servers will be put in place so that difficulties do not arise," Puri said at the event here on Friday.The minister termed the event as 'ceremonial' and added that in future the registration papers will continue to be handed over to the beneficiaries.The first registration deed was handed over to one Pinki Sharma, a resident of Suraj Park Colony in the national capital by the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs under the Prime Minister- Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojna (PM-UDAY).Asserting that the Centre had fast-tracked the process so that the persons living in unauthorised colonies can get their papers in time, he said, "Had we done it using that the old methods then it could have taken 10 to 11 years for each beneficiary to receive the papers. Therefore, once the Union Cabinet took this decision we passed a law in the Parliament which includes both conveyance deed and registration."Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal alongwith Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Durga Shanker Mishra and Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Vice Chairman Tarun Kapoor were also present at the event held on Friday.Earlier on December 29, the DDA had said that under PM-UDAY, the residents of unauthorized colonies are being given authorised ownership of their properties.In a tweet, the DDA said, "For years the residents of unauthorised colonies did not have property rights. It was difficult to buy or sell properties in these unauthorised colonies. It was also impossible to take loans from banks. Under PM UDAY Yojna, the residents of the unauthorised colonies are being given property rights over their properties in these colonies.""Under this scheme, all residents of unauthorised colonies will get authorised ownership of their house or flat," the DDA said in another tweet. (ANI)