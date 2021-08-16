Hardeep Singh Puri offers prayers at Delhi gurudwara before Jan Ashirwad Yatra

"Before starting off Jan Ashirwad Yatra, I have come here to seek blessings of my Gurus. The new cabinet has the representation of OBCs, SCs. It reflects PM Modi's vision for the next 25 years for the kind of new India that he wants to see which is self-sufficient," he said while speaking to reporters at the gurudwara.The Union Minister also said that the benefits of a lot of schemes have already reached the people."We are taking blessings of the people of Delhi," he added as several people gathered outside the gurudwara as he stepped out.Taking to Twitter, Puri expressed gratitude to the people and said, "Thank you West Delhi The #JanAshirwadYatra is being received with tremendous love & enthusiasm by every mandal of @BJP4Delhi. Congratulations to all the hardworking party workers full of enthusiasm."The Yatra, which commences today is scheduled to end by August 20. The newly-inducted 43 members of the Cabinet have embarked on the yatra to seek blessings of the people.The new Ministers have embarked on the Yatra as they could not be introduced in Parliament earlier this month due to repeated disruptions by the opposition in the Monsoon Session that began on August 13.The yatra will seek to inform people about the achievements of the BJP-led Central government in internal, external, economic, social, health spheres and programmes aimed at boosting employment through its focus on self-reliance. (ANI)