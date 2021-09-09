Hardware Park to come up in Karnataka, says Bommai

Bengaluru, Sep 9 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday announced that the state government will set up a hardware park between Bengaluru and Kolar with the cooperation of the Central government.

"I have discussed it with Union Minister of State for IT and Skill Development Rajiv Chandrashekar during my New Delhi visit. He is keen on it. Discussions were also held in terms of providing digital connectivity and optical fibre connectivity to rural areas," he said.