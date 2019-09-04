Haridwar: Students climb tower to demand elections in college

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) Sept 4 (ANI): Three students of a post-graduate college climbed a mobile tower here on Tuesday to press for their demand of an early student union election in their institute.

The students were identified as supporters of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI).

One of the students who climbed the mobile tower, Deepanshu said that he went to the Principal of the college to talk regarding the elections but did not get a satisfactory answer.



"We went to the principal but we are not satisfied with the response", he said.

He also alleged that the principal of the college is postponing the election of the students union under the pressure of their rival organisation.

Meanwhile, Kamlesh Upadhyay, SP Haridwar has asserted that legal action will be taken against such students who are trying to spoil the peaceful environment of the college. (ANI)

