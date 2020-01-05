Harish Rawat, Pradeep Tamta meet Anil Baluni in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Harish Rawat and Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Tamta on Sunday met BJP MP Anil Baluni, who is suffering from cancer, in Mumbai.



Both Congress leaders inquired about Baluni's health.

"Today, I and Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Tamta ji reached Mumbai and met Uttarakhand Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni ji and inquired about his health," Rawat tweeted.

Earlier, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala, both cancer survivors, had also met BJP national media chief Baluni at the Mumbai hospital, where Baluni is undergoing treatment.

Uttarakhand Cheif Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat had also met Baluni. (ANI)

