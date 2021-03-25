Harish Rawat, his family members test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has tested positive for COVID-19.



Four members of Rawat's family have also tested positive for the virus.

"I got myself tested. My test report came positive and four members of my family have also tested positive. Those who have come into my contact till noon today should kindly get themselves tested as this caution is a necessity," he tweeted.

India recorded 53,476 new COVID-19 cases, 26,490 recoveries, and 251 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

With this, the total cases in the country mounted to 1,17,87,534 including 3,95,192 active cases and 1,12,31,650 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 1,60,692. (ANI)

