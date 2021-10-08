Harish Rawat preferred 'dulha' in Uttarakhand, but Congress 'baaraat' missing

Rawat is leading the poll with 36.6 per cent in the race for CM, followed by current Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami of the BJP at 24.1 per cent.

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Harish Rawat of the Congress is way ahead of his own party in Uttarakhand, and while the 'dulha' is there, the 'baaraat' is missing, as per the the latest ABP-CVoter-IANS State of States 2021 tracker.

While the wind of change is blowing in Uttarakhand, till the Congress gets its act together and declares Rawat as the CM candidate, it will lag behind the BJP as the Aam Aadmi Party is polling 10 per cent votes, said Yashwant Deshmukh, Founder, CVoter.

"The Congress has a 'dulha' in Rawat, but it has to get the 'baaraat' behind him," Deshmukh said.

A majority of 67.3 per cent said the BJP will not benefit from changing the Chief Minister again and again, while a similar number of respondents said that the promise of free electricity by political parties in Uttarakhand will not affect the elections.

The tracker was conducted between September 4 and October 4 across 690 Assembly seats in the state with a sample size of 98,121.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP is projected to win 44 seats, while the Congress is behind with 23 seats. The Opposition vote is getting divided with the Aam Aadmi Party polling 14.7 per cent votes, as per the tracker.

The BJP is down from 57 seats it won in the previous Assembly elections in the 70-member House.

