Harish Rawat to visit Lakhimpur Kheri today

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 7 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat will be visiting violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.



He will be leaving for Lakhimpur Kheri from Ramnagar at 9.30 am.

Congress workers from the state will also accompany Rawat in more than 1,000 vehicles to Lakhimpur Kheri from Ramnagar via Kaladungi, Bajpur, Kichha.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi reached Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday evening to meet the families of those who died in the violence on Sunday.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, had alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

MoS Teni also said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.(ANI)

