Harivansh, Nityanand Rai condole demise of Vashishtha Narayan Singh

New Delhi [India], Nov 14 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Thursday condoled the demise of renowned mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh and said that his demise was a big loss for Bihar.

Harivansh told ANI that Singh was a unique personality in the field of mathematics and the void left by his demise cannot be filled easily.



"His demise is a big loss for Bihar and he will always be remembered for his unique talent," he said.

Harivansh said when he was working in a national daily, he got several opportunities to highlight his unique talent and knowledge.

"I remember that once Singh was admitted to a hospital and he didn't have money to pay the bills, the people collected funds for his treatment," he said.

Union Minister of Home Nityanand Rai also expressed deep sorrow on the demise of great mathematician Singh.

"His demise is a big loss for Bihar and the entire nation. He had immense talent. I did get opportunities to meet him several times," Rai told ANI.

He said Singh was a good human being as well.

The mathematician died earlier today in Patna. He worked for a brief period in NASA and later returned to India in 1971 to teach at IIT Kanpur. (ANI)

