Harmonise regulation to standardise traditional medicines in BRICS countries, says India

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): India has stressed on harmonization of regulation to standardize traditional medicinal products amongst the five countries of the BRICS grouping.



The AYUSH Ministry had recently organized a webinar on Harmonization of Regulation of Standardization of Traditional Medicinal Products of Brics Countries under India's BRICS Chairship of 2021.

The virtual conference was attended by eminent experts and stakeholders from the field of traditional medicine from India, China, South Africa, Russia and Brazil.

Dr Manoj Nesari, Adviser, AYUSH ministry who chaired the event emphasized on India's BRICS 2021 priorities and deliverables in the field of traditional medicine with the aim of enhancing and strengthening BRICS collaboration.

The proposal from India included an MoU on BRICS Cooperation in Traditional Medicines and the constitution of the BRICS Forum on Traditional Medicine (BFTM).

Dr Nesari underlined the need for harmonisation of regulation of standardization of traditional medicinal products amongst BRICS countries.

He also highlighted initiatives taken by India for the mitigation of Covid-19 through the AYUSH system of medicine.

The Indian side made presentations on "AYUSH regulations and pharmacopoeial standards", "Pharmacopoeia of Indian Traditional systems of Medicine - An overview and "Standardization and Regulation of AYUSH Healthcare Services".

Discussions were also held among the industry stakeholders from the field of traditional medicine from BRICS countries. Comprehensive presentations were made by the representatives of the traditional medicine industry from India and China.

The experts and stakeholders of traditional medicine from the BRICS countries extended cooperation and support for India's initiatives taken for the promotion of traditional medicine globally.

The Ministry of AYUSH had proposed to organise the said webinar during the "First meeting of BRICS Sherpas" held between February 24 and February 26, 2021, as a part of India's Chairship of BRICS 2021 which was agreed by the Member States.

Ministry of AYUSH had also hosted the virtual meeting of the "BRICS Experts in Traditional Medicines" on March 25, 2021. (ANI)

