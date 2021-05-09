Haroa Police summons Babul Supriyo in relation to case registered during WB polls

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], May 10 (ANI): Haroa Police in North 24 Parganas district on Sunday summoned Union Minister Babul Supriyo to appear before it in a case registered against him for allegedly violating the COVID rules during the West Bengal Assembly elections last month.



The BJP leader has been asked to appear at the police station within three days of receiving notice.

"It is found that you are involved in this case and it is revealed that there is reasonable ground to question you to ascertain the facts and circumstances about the case. Hence, you are requested to appear at Haroa PS in working hours within three days after receiving the notice," reads a letter by Haroa Police in North 24 Parganas to Supriyo.

Supriyo campaigned for the BJP candidate in Haroa during the Assembly elections. A complaint was lodged against him at Haroa police station on April 14 for violating the COVID rules by holding a road show without permission. The letter was sent to him on Sunday based on that allegation. (ANI)

