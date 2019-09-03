Harsh Vardhan cycles to WHO meet, participates in yoga session

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday cycled to Hyatt Hotel, venue of the 72nd session of World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for South-East Asia (SEARO) and took part in a yoga session.

Union Minister Vardhan cycled from his residence at Tees January Marg to the venue of WHO SEARO health minister's meet at New Delhi's Bhikaji Cama Place.Health Ministers of several other countries participating in the WHO SEARO also took part in the yoga session.Speaking at the event, Vardhan said: "The 72nd WHO-SEARO session has been organised with a lot of other activities. It coincides with the ambitious movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about remaining fit and doing physical activities like yoga, sports, cycling, etc."Vardhan also urged the leaders from different nations to promote good health in their own countries."We started the day by cycling from my residence and now we are doing yoga. This will be followed by another cycling session. This is not a symbolic activity, we have to imbibe these practices in our own lives and promote it among others," he said.The Prime Minister had recently launched the 'Fit India' campaign and urged the people to follow it in order to make the country fit and healthy. (ANI)