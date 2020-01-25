Harsh Vardhan holds high-level meeting, reviews preparedness against coronavirus

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday held a high-level meeting in Delhi with senior officers of the Health Ministry, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), to review the preparedness against novel coronavirus.

"The situation is being closely monitored at the highest level for adequate preparedness. All the officials of my Ministry, concerned departments and States/UTs have been put on high alert for Novel Coronavirus. We are taking all required possible precautions to manage all possible scenarios", a release from the Ministry read.The Union Health Minister has directed for multidisciplinary central teams to be formed and sent to the several states where thermal screening is being done at the seven designated airports, including New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi.Harsh Vardhan also informed that no novel coronavirus case has been detected in the country so far. However, 11 persons were put under observation; out of which four have tested negative for the virus.The Union Minister also said that various steps have been taken up and continual efforts are being made by the Health Ministry in close coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, MEA, State Governments, and WHO."Close monitoring is being undertaken for all the passengers who are arriving from China and Hong Kong across 7 International Airports in India," he added. (ANI)