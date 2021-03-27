Harsh Vardhan inspects NDMC's vaccination centres ahead of 3rd phase

Vardhan said: "We must take precautions as the cases are on rise again. We must adhere to the safety protocol like washing hands thoroughly with soap or using sanitizer, wear mask and maintain social distancing."

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday visited the vaccination centres of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run health institutions, to review preparedness for the third phase, beginning from April 1.

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash was with Harsh Vardhan during the inspection.

Vardhan visited the Hindu Rao hospital, Poly Clinic, Bara Hindu Rao, Balak Ram Hospital, Kasturba Hospital to inspect the preparedness for third phase of vaccination.

He also interacted with the medical staff on the drive preparedness.

"When we have the facility of vaccination that is too free of cost everyone must get the jab for themselves as well as for others. Vaccine shots will protect us against the coronavirus, and so we should be administered those doses and also encourage others for the same. It is free of cost in every government health institution," Prakash added.

--IANS

ssb/sdr/