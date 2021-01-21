Harsh Vardhan releases posters to address COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday released posters prepared by the Health Ministry to address issues related to COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy.

The Union Minister urged people to make judicious use of these posters and make it a mass campaign.

"This vaccination drive is acting as a mirror of the health sector. In the past, India was successful to eradicate deadly diseases like smallpox and polio. Similarly, I believe that now we are hitting the last nail in the coffin of Covid," he added.