Harsh Vardhan resigns from Union cabinet, say sources

Besides, Ministers Santosh Gangwar, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Debasree Chaudhuri have also resigned from the Union cabinet.

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has tendered his resigned from the union cabinet, just ahead of the reshuffle, sources in the bJP have said.

A new look Modi government will be unveiled on Wednesday evening as 21 new faces will find their way into the Council of Ministers.

This will be the first big reshuffle of Modi 2.0 and the names have been arrived at after much distillation and confabulations, looking at 2022 election scenario with five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

The reshuffle is likely to be dominated by Bihar with Janata Dal United making a comeback followed by BJP nominations from Bengal.

The reshuffle is being necessitated by some vacancies caused due to deaths like Ram Vilas Paswan and exits of Akali Dal and Shiv Sena. Upcoming elections in UP is a factor in the reshuffle and also the need to add some heft to government with the entry of Bhupender Yadav, a strong organisational face.

--IANS

