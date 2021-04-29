Harsh Vardhan review Covid facilities at Lady Hardinge Medical College

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday visited the Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) here to take a comprehensive review of the Covid facilities available there and measures to further strengthen these.

He first visited the IPD Block where a 240-bed facility is being set up, to be operational within two weeks, and then the Vaccination Centre where he praised the efforts of the hospital in vaccinating people in a very well organised, orderly and disciplined manner, an official statement said.