Harsh Vardhan review Covid facilities at Lady Hardinge Medical College

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday visited the Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) here to take a comprehensive review of the Covid facilities available there and measures to further strengthen these.
He first visited the IPD Block where a 240-bed facility is being set up, to be operational within two weeks, and then the Vaccination Centre where he praised the efforts of the hospital in vaccinating people in a very well organised, orderly and disciplined manner, an official statement said.
As per the instructions of the Health Minister, the academic activities of the college were shifted to the new academic block, resulting in further enhancement of bed capacity at the Kalawati Saran children hospital and Sucheta Kriplani hospital that are attached with LHMC.
The bed capacity at the Kalawati Saran Children Hospital has been increased by 30 beds and the bed capacity in Sucheta Kriplani Hospital has been increased by 112 beds by shifting of the academic activities.
The Minister also dedicated the academic block for Covid warriors appreciating their untiring efforts in fighting the pandemic and working tirelessly and dedicatedly for helping people in these challenging times.
--IANS
ssb/vd