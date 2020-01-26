Harsh Vardhan visits Bhajanpura crash site

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Bharatiya Janta Party leader Harsh Vardhan on Saturday visited the site where an under-construction building collapsed in Delhi's Bhajanpura.

The BJP leader interacted with the locals and took stock of the situation. He also spoke to the Medical Superintendents of the two hospitals where the deceased and injured were taken.

Speaking to IANS, he said: "I was told by the people here that the children and those whose suffered injuries were taken to two hospitals. I spoke to the Medical Superintendents of Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital and Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital."

"MS of Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital told me that 8 people were brought to the hospital which included mostly children, four out of them which included three children and one adult were brought dead to the hospital. The other four had minor injuries and they have all been discharged." "GTB Hospital Superintendent Sunil Kumar has informed me that four children had come to that hospital, they are all out of danger, they had some minor injuries but you can say that in next couple of hours they will be discharged too," he said. Five people, including four students, were killed after an under-construction building, in which a coaching institute was running, collapsed. Owner of the building identified as Umesh is also among the deceased. The deceased children are identified as Farhan (6), Dishu (14), Krishna Bharti (9) and Kirti (10). The fourth floor of the building was under construction and did not have a roof. The officials at the spot told IANS that around 30 students were attending classes at the coaching centre when the upper two floors of the four-storey building collapsed. The top floor of the building was under construction. anb/rs