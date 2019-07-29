Harsimrat expresses satisfaction over pro-Khalistani Gopal Chawla's removal from PSGPC

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 29 (ANI): Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday expressed satisfaction over the removal of pro-Khalistani Gopal Singh Chawla from the Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC).

Speaking to ANI, Badal said it was saddening to see someone like Chawla, who co-ordinates with UN-proscribed terrorist Hafiz Saeed, on the gurudwara committee in the first place.

"I am happy that Pakistan has removed Chawla from the committee after coming under pressure from India. You shouldn't promote people like him in the first place but Pakistan will never change. It has continuously promoted people who continue to work against India," she said."It was saddening to see people like Chawla, who co-ordinate with Hafiz Saeed who plan to kill innocent people not only in India but worldwide every day, on the gurudwara committee. With this move, Pakistan made its promotion of terrorism obvious," she added.She also highlighted India's efforts in making Pakistan known as a 'terrorist state' worldwide."Pakistan is breeding terrorism on its soil. This has not only affected their own nation but has also taken the lives of innocents in India. Due to India's efforts, Pakistan is now known as a terrorist state internationally. India has also been successful in getting Pakistan-based terrorists designated as global terrorists," she said.In what was hailed as a diplomatic victory for India, Pakistan removed Chawla from the key committee just ahead of the July 14 talks between India and Pakistan on the Kartarpur Corridor.Badal also said 500 people are slated to go to Nankana Sahib in Pakistan via Wagha border on July 30."They will offer prayers at the birthplace of Nanak Sahib on August 1 and will return. This Nagar Kirtan will go to places where Guru Nanak Saheb had gone," she said. (ANI)